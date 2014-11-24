Nov 24 LSI Software SA :

* Reported on Saturday that it signed an agreement with McComp Holding Limited to buy 25,709,823 shares (or 76.52 pct stake) of McComp SA

* The price for the aforementioned shares will not be higher than 15,170,423.84 zlotys

* In order to pay for the shares, the company will raise its capital via the issue of 1,814,644 shares of nominal value of 1 zloty and issue price of no more than 8.36 zlotys per share

* Mc Comp SA is producer of information and communication technology (ICT) systems such as software for companies operating in the retail market

