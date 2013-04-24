BRIEF-DMC Global files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln
* DMC Global Inc- files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mr6JEa Further company coverage:
April 24 Chipmaker LSI Corp reported a 9 percent fall in first-quarter revenue as demand for its storage chips fell.
Revenue fell to $569 million, while net income slid to $18 million, or 3 cents per share, from $75 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.
LSI's chips are used in storage devices such as hard disks and flash drives.
* DMC Global Inc- files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mr6JEa Further company coverage:
* Ford Motor Co - Vojvodich's appointment is effective April 1 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2n7j1Vt) Further company coverage:
March 10 Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp: