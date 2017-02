MOSCOW Oct 27 Russian developer and building materials company LSR Group said on Thursday the value of new contracts signed in the first nine months of the year rose 81 percent to 17.6 billion roubles ($573 million).

It is benefiting from increased demand for business class and mass market residential real estate in St Petersburg, where the value of new contracts more than doubled to 9.4 billion roubles in the same period.

($1 = 30.71 Russian Roubles)