MOSCOW Jan 31 Russian developer and building materials company LSR Group said on Tuesday the value of new contracts signed in 2011 rose 91 percent to 26 billion roubles ($854.56 million).

The company said in a statement it signed new contracts for the sale of 340,000 square metres, up 106 percent from 2010. ($1 = 30.4250 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)