MOSCOW, April 2 Russian developer and building materials company LSR Group said on Monday its 2011 net profit rose to 2.43 billion roubles ($82.53 million) from 1.74 billion roubles a year earlier.

The company said 2011 sales revenue reached 52 billion roubles ($1.77 billion), while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totaled 10.1 billion roubles.

($1 = 29.4455 Russian roubles)