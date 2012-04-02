BRIEF-Topdanmark Q4 post-tax profit DKK 421 million, above estimates
* Q4 post-tax profit 421 million Danish crowns ($60 million)(Reuters poll 270 million crowns)
MOSCOW, April 2 Russian developer and building materials company LSR Group said on Monday its 2011 net profit rose to 2.43 billion roubles ($82.53 million) from 1.74 billion roubles a year earlier.
The company said 2011 sales revenue reached 52 billion roubles ($1.77 billion), while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totaled 10.1 billion roubles.
($1 = 29.4455 Russian roubles) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)
* Q4 post-tax profit 421 million Danish crowns ($60 million)(Reuters poll 270 million crowns)
* Civeo Corp - Expects capital expenditures of approximately $15 to $18 million for full year 2017
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday: