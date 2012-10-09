SINGAPORE Oct 9 Indonesia's state-owned
Pertamina has concluded term negotiations to supply
low sulphur waxy residue (LSWR) in the fourth quarter at lower
premiums, traders said.
The term contract, to supply about 200,000 barrels of V1250
grade LSWR a month, was awarded at a premium of $50.00-$55.00 a
tonne to Singapore quotes, according to the traders.
This is significantly lower than last quarter's premium of
$130.00 a tonne above Singapore quotes. The buyers were Mitsui,
Itochu and Shell, the traders said.
The fall was mainly due to weak demand from Japan, where
energy conservation efforts and lower-than-expected summer
temperatures curbed the country's fuel oil consumption.
"Summer (demand for low sulphur fuel oil) didn't go as well
and I don't think we can expect much this winter, so no way
premiums are recovering to where they were in the beginning of
the year," a trader said.
Pertamina is one of the region's biggest LSWR suppliers and
typically exports up to 1 million barrels a month from its
Balikpapan refinery, most of it via term tenders.
(Reporting By Lee Yen Nee and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing By
Miral Fahmy)