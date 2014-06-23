MUMBAI, June 23 Larsen & Toubro Ltd,
India's biggest engineering and construction company, said on
Monday a unit of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board had agreed
to invest an initial 10 billion rupees ($168 million) in its
infrastructure development arm.
The Canadian pension fund will invest a further 10 billion
rupees, or a higher amount, in L&T Infrastructure Development
Projects Ltd (L&T IDPL) after 12 months of the first investment,
L&T said in a statement.
The Canadian fund is investing in preference shares of L&T
IDPL that are compulsorily convertible into equity shares by
2018 at a valuation agreed by both sides, said L&T, adding the
fund would own a minority stake in L&T IDPL after the
conversion.
($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)