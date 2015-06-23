HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 22 at 4 P.M. EDT/2000 GMT
March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
MUMBAI, June 23 Indian industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd will list its IT services unit L&T Infotech by December this year, Chairman AM Naik told CNBC TV18 on Tuesday.
The company, which has been looking to exit non-core businesses, will sell a 10 percent stake in the unit, Naik said in an interview to the business news channel.
L&T will also look at listing other businesses, including its hydrocarbons and transmission and distribution units over the next few years, Naik told CNBC TV18. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, March 22 If the U.S. healthcare legislation overhaul is not passed, or is postponed, it will put "a lot of doubt" on the "Trump trades," which include higher U.S. equities and bond yields, DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach said on Wednesday.