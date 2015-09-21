MUMBAI, Sept 21 U.S. private equity firm Bain
Capital has acquired about a 10 percent stake in L&T Finance
Holdings, the financial services arm of building firm
Larsen & Toubro, a source familiar with the
transaction said on Monday.
The source declined to be identified and did not provide
details.
Bloomberg had earlier reported Bain was buying about 10
percent of L&T Finance for around $200 million through a
combination of new shares and warrants, as well as existing
shares, citing an interview with L&T Finance President N.
Sivaraman.
L&T Finance had earlier announced it was selling a 5.27
percent stake in shares and warrants to Bain Capital for 7.08
billion rupees ($107.9 million).
In a separate filing, parent company Larsen & Toubro
announced it had sold a stake representing 4.95 percent of
existing shares for 5.97 billion rupees, but it did not disclose
the buyers.
($1 = 65.6300 Indian rupees)
