PARIS, Oct 3 The European Central Bank has no
need for now to offer a new round of ultra-cheap long-term loans
because liquidity in the banking system is abundant, governing
council member Christian Noyer told a newspaper.
Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, told Le
Monde the ECB saw no liquidity shortage even though many
observers were wondering whether a new long-term refinancing
operation (LTRO) was needed.
"But we remain vigilant. If we see there are liquidity
tensions that endanger recovery, the ECB will not hesitate to
take all appropriate measures, using all appropriate tools," he
said according to an interview on Le Monde's website.
ECB President Mario Draghi said after a monetary policy
meeting on Wednesday that the central bank stood ready to use
any policy tool, including LTROs, to temper money market rates
if needed.
Economists polled by Reuters said they expect the ECB to
issue another round of long-term loans, possibly by the end of
the year. Excess liquidity - the money beyond what the banking
system needs to function - is falling as banks repay the LTROs
they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012.
Noyer said another LTRO was far from the only way the ECB
could influence money markets, where rates have moved higher in
recent months on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will rein
in its monetary stimulus.
Noyer dismissed concerns that the bloc could face a
deflationary spiral after euro zone inflation fell to a 3-1/2
year low in September.
"Now that there is a recovery on the horizon, the economic
fundamentals should improve and a scenario of deflation seems
unlikely to me," Noyer said.
