MUMBAI May 24 India's L&T Infrastructure
Development Projects Ltd (L&T IDPL) is in talks with
private-equity investors including Temasek Holdings to
raise $250 million to $300 million, three sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
Emerging markets private-equity firm Actis and India's IDFC
Project Equity are also in separate talks to invest in the
company, said the sources, declining to be named.
L&T IDPL, a unit of India's top engineering conglomerate
Larsen and Toubro, builds roads, bridges, ports and
metro rail. It is currently handling projects worth 400 billion
rupees ($7.2 billion), according to the company website.
The company will use the private-equity funding for capital
expenditure purposes, two of the sources said.
A Larsen & Toubro spokesman declined to comment. Actis' head
of South Asia, J.M. Trivedi, did not immediately respond to an
email seeking comment, while officials at IDFC Project Equity
and Singapore state investor Temasek were not available.
($1=55.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Indulal P.M.; additional
reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)