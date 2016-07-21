BENGALURU/MUMBAI, July 21 Shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, India's sixth-biggest software services exporter, fell on market debut on Thursday amid concerns about the sector's outlook.

As of 0437 GMT, L&T Infotech shares were trading at 694.60 rupees, down 2.2 percent from the issue price of 710 rupees.

The company's IPO, in which the parent engineering services provider Larsen & Toubro sold part of its stake, had raised about 12.36 billion rupees ($183.8 million).

The IPO had been subscribed more than 11 times. ($1 = 67.2400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Manoj Rawal; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)