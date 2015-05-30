* Q4 net 20.7 billion rupees vs year-ago 28.4 billion, beats
estimates
* Chairman sees home business cycle turning positive
* Says reform process in India is expected to gain ground
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 30 Indian industrial group
Larsen & Toubro reported a 27 percent drop in net
profit in the three months through March, that nevertheless beat
estimates, and said it was upbeat on prospects in its domestic
market.
The company, whose performance is seen as a gauge of the
health of the Indian economy, has been cautious in recent
quarters on the outlook for domestic demand for its engineering,
construction and manufacturing goods.
On Saturday, L&T said while a subdued investment climate in
the past year had limited opportunities for the capital goods
and infrastructure sector, but it had seen signs of a pickup in
India.
"Though demand in short-term remains impacted, the reform
process in India is expected to gain ground in the medium term,"
the company said in a statement.
The Mumbai-based company, which builds everything from
metro trains to parts for the rocket that India last year sent
to Mars, said its order book, about a third of which comprises
international business, grew 28 percent over the last year.
"India seems like it's returning to (the recovery phase of
the) investment cycle," Group Executive Chairman A. M. Naik told
reporters.
But Naik said it would look to maintain a predominance of
domestic business. "We will regulate international projects to a
maximum of 30 percent," he said.
The company posted a net profit of 20.7 billion rupees ($325
million) for its fiscal fourth quarter, compared with 28.4
billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to make
18.46 billion rupees, as per Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 63.7332 Indian rupees)
