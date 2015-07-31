* Reports 37 percent drop in Q1 net profit
* Says slow pace of reforms hits investment
* Proposes to sell shares in L&T Infotech Ltd
(Adds management comments, details, industry context)
By Tommy Wilkes and Aman Shah
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, July 31 Indian industrial
giant Larsen & Toubro Ltd criticised on Friday the
"unhurried pace" of government reforms for weakening investment
in its home market, as it reported a 37 percent slide in
first-quarter profit.
Larsen, which makes everything from metro train lines to gas
pipelines to parts for submarines, has been hoping for a rebound
in India after several years of sluggish demand for its goods.
The Mumbai-based company, which is viewed as a bellwether
for the Indian economy, said in a statement that an improved
fiscal deficit and lower interest rates should eventually
support business, but that the investment climate remained
subdued because of "global uncertainties and unhurried pace of
reforms in India."
"The speed and scale of the reforms that is required to push
this trajectory into an investment-rich momentum is of a much
higher order than what is currently on display," chief financial
officer, R. Shankar Raman, told reporters.
Indian companies have looked to the government of Prime
Minister Narendra Modi, who was elected last year, to kick-start
the economy by clearing stalled projects and bureaucratic delays
that had slowed the investment cycle.
Modi this year unveiled a big splurge on public
infrastructure, hoping it would soon be leveraged by private
funds to fire up the economy. But Larsen said private investment
continued to be constrained by weak demand, low commodity prices
and spare capacity.
"The private sector today is in a very difficult situation
... It has soft demand, capacity underutilised, it has stretched
balance sheets and generally, the supply chain is liquidity
constrained," said Shankar Raman.
He said orders from public sector companies had increased
during the quarter as their balance sheets strengthened.
The company reported a net profit of 6 billion rupees ($93.6
million) for the three months ended in June, lower than last
year's 9.67 billion rupees, although those numbers were
supported by gains from a series of divestments.
The company said revenue grew 7 percent year-on-year, led by
its infrastructure and power businesses. Larsen maintained its
guidance for growth in revenue and order inflow for the
full-year at 15 percent.
Larsen also said on Friday that it was proposing to sell up
to 15 percent of the shares it holds in Larsen & Toubro Infotech
Ltd., its information technology services unit.
Shares in the group closed up 1 percent on Friday,
underperforming the broader market. Its shares have
risen about 20 percent this year.
($1 = 64.1300 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Susan Fenton)