MUMBAI May 25 Industrial group Larsen & Toubro Ltd reported a better-than-expected 19 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, as it won more orders for building roads and power transmission networks.

Consolidated net profit was 24.54 billion rupees ($364.2 million) for three months ending March 31, compared with 20.70 billion rupees reported a year earlier, L&T said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 19.30 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1 = 67.3825 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)