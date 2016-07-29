MUMBAI, July 29 Construction firm Larsen & Toubro Ltd reported a quarterly profit well below analysts' estimates, as several of its local infrastructure orders were deferred, leading to a decline in domestic business.

Net profit for the April-June quarter was 6.10 billion rupees ($91.04 million) compared with 4.19 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 8.11 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 67.0050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Promit Mukherjee in Mumbai; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)