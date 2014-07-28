NEW DELHI, July 28 Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) said on Monday revenue totalled 191.23 billion Indian rupees ($3.2 billion) in the first quarter, beating analyst forecasts, after a rise in orders from international clients.

The result for the three months ended June 30 was 10 percent higher than the same period last year and compared with a 114.99 billion rupee mean estimate of analysts, data from Thomson Reuters showed.

L&T makes transport and military equipment and is seen as a bellwether of the economy as a whole. The company has lately been expanding overseas to offset weak demand at home. (1 US dollar = 60.1250 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by David Holmes)