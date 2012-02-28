LONDON, Feb 28 (IFR) - European banks' survival is
less of a concern after the ECB's refinancing operation in
December, but on the eve of a second stimulus package, awkward
questions remain about their funding mix, especially senior
versus secured.
Around EUR500bn is expected to be allotted to banks this
week, according to traders at eurozone banks polled by Reuters,
virtually level with the EUR489bn taken by 523 institutions in
December.
The first LTRO in December had a huge impact on the
dislocated bank funding market, with European banks subsequently
having raised EUR40bn in senior funding, which easily dwarfs the
EUR12bn issued during the entire second half of 2011.
According to market sources, central banks are encouraging
banks to continue issuing senior unsecured debt rather than
covered bonds, which had become the main funding route for
banks. This appears to have been the driver behind Swedbank's
senior issuance this year, even though the bank has historically
favoured the covered bond market.
Striking the right balance between senior debt and covered
bonds is not easy. Speaking at an IMN covered bond conference
last Thursday, Matthias Persson from the Swedish central bank
said: "Senior unsecured funding needs to be part of banks'
funding or we will run into problems in the future."
"The importance of the covered bond market will increase in
the future but it's not the holy grail for funding banks - it
hasn't been in the past and it won't be in the future," he
added.
The return of senior unsecured bonds to the sector appears
to indicate a return to normal. But is it, as Deutsche Bank
analysts put it, "business as usual" for banks in "core" Europe?
BUSINESS AS USUAL?
The lack of stigma attached to use of the LTRO poses a
conundrum for the marketplace. Can too much of a good thing be a
bad thing?
The LTRO provided a convenient and cheap way for healthier
banks from the core to delever in a measured way and finance
portfolios that are in runoff or up for sale.
Furthermore, peripheral and weaker banks now have a lifeline
which they can use to build up capital.
But now bankers suggest that many treasurers might feel it
unnecessary to fund heavily in what are relatively expensive
wholesale markets.
Sebastien Domanico, head of FIG debt capital markets at SG
CIB, believes that the LTRO may slow the market this week, with
some issuers potentially expecting any positive momentum from
this second round of funding to push spreads tighter, making it
cheaper to issue further down the line.
Selling senior bonds in these conditions makes sense,
however, if only as a hedge against returning market volatility,
with the more stable covered bond market there as security.
"Most banks assume that the covered bond market will remain
open throughout the year with little price volatility. They are
currently focusing on the senior market, where execution risk is
greater, and trying to find the right window to issue," Domanico
said.
There are nevertheless plenty of reasons for borrowers to
remain vigilant about the longer-term risks to their funding
models.
RALLY TO END?
The iTraxx five-year Senior Financials index hit 334bp at
the end of November and has subsequently retreated to 210bp --
but that strong run could end.
Bankers at the IMN conference warned that the tide for the
senior unsecured market could turn at any time on regulatory
threats to bail-in debt.
Morgan Stanley analysts echoed that view, recommending that
investors switch from seniors into selected covered bonds. In
their opinion, the impending publication of the draft law on the
EU's regulation regime "may spook" some holders of senior debt.
They also argued that balance sheet encumbrance would
"surely catch agencies' eyes sooner or later" and could result
in even more downgrades to senior unsecured debt. Fitch warned
in December that it might notch unsecured ratings down to
reflect below-average recovery expectations, if it believed that
asset encumbrance was particularly high.
The Morgan Stanley analysts also mentioned the expected
depositor preference law that should come through within the
next few years and the implications of the UK's ICB for holders
of senior bonds.
In light of all this, an LTRO number in excess of
expectations could theoretically trigger a sell-off, assuming
investors are alive to the threat. But that doesn't take into
account the market's technical supply-and-demand imbalance.
"The LTRO means there is a level of undersupply of yield,"
said one senior European FIG banker.
"If there is a really big (LTRO) number, then there really
could be a case of chronic undersupply of bonds that yield
enough to provide investors with enough to make a return that
outruns inflation and which justifies investment managers' fees.
In a zero (interest) rate environment, why would you pay Pimco
75bp every year?"
The implication is clear. The LTRO not only means less risk
of bank failure in the short-term, but also that investors will
be forced to raise their risk appetite.
