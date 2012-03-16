LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - European regulators are calling for the euro area's banks to come up with an exit strategy for the LTRO, as they warn the three-year funding will not be rolled over and worry about the growing encumbrance of the banking system balance sheet.

According to two European bankers, the German regulator along with others is now asking banks to either pay back the LTRO funds ahead of schedule, deleverage, consolidate with healthier banks or access wholesale funding through the public markets.

"The regulator's message is clear - take as much as you want out of the LTRO but you must demonstrate a funding plan and rolling over the LTRO is not an option," said a banker.

"It's a great time for banks to be doing deals. There's ample liquidity in the market and investors are calling out for bonds to be sold which will allow banks to get their balance sheets in order."

The Bundesbank's President Weidmann echoed various European regulators calls for banks to wean themselves off the ECB funding lifeline this week.

"The ECB's liquidity provision cannot replace the fiscal responsibility of member states if some of the weaker banks should turn out insolvent," he said. "It is not up to the ECB to keep weak banks in business."

He added that the ECB should provide sufficient liquidity to banks but not only to those that are solvent and provide adequate collateral.

ASSET ENCUMBRANCE

The calls for European banks to decrease their dependence on central banks liquidity come as there are increased concerns around banks balance sheet encumbrance which bankers say has been exacerbated by banks pledging collateral to the ECB via the LTRO.

According to Barclays research, the reason why the LTRO was needed in the first place was because of structural vulnerabilities in banks' wholesale funding models.

"The way in which banks access the ECB - pledging collateral in return for funding - fits into a broader trend of banks encumbering their assets via repo, collateral swaps and covered bonds," Barclays explains.

They highlight the situation in the covered bond market in 2011 where secured funding accounted for 40% of the debt issuance and now several banking systems have encumbered over 15% of their balance sheets to obtain ECB funding.

Rating agents like Fitch have also begun monitoring the situation closely over the past year. According to James Longsdon, an analyst at Fitch, investors' are anxious about where they stand on senior unsecured debt which is driving the price of unsecured funding up.

"There is definitely a lack of clarity on how much of banks' balance sheets are encumbered by ABS, covered bonds, repo and other secured sources of funding," said Longsdon.

Barclays' shared Fitch's view and explained that bondholders face increasing subordination from this balance sheet encumbrance, reinforced by depositor preference laws (in some countries) and imminent legislation on bail-in bonds.

"Combining these factors suggests that unsecured funding cost for banks will remain high - potentially too high for some business models to make economic sense."

TOO SOON?

But for market participants, balance sheet encumbrance is a small price to pay to get confidence back into the system and they believe that it is too soon to wean banks off central bank liquidity and that it could upset the apple cart. Meanwhile, others say that regulators are merely adopting a prudent approach.

"Assuming these rumours are true, it seems totally inconsistent just when the market is getting going to be telling people that the support provided is not really on offer for as long as first suggested," said Mauricio Noe, head of covered bond origination at Deutsche Bank.

"We've finally got the bazooka we need and the suggestion is they might already be talking about a time when it won't be there."

Barclays also viewed the warnings as premature: "The time for tightening the screws at the ECB has definitely not come yet, and even an exit strategy debate appears somewhat premature,"

"The ECB should work closely with the European Banking Authority (EBA) and national supervisors to ensure that large banks that are overly reliant on ECB liquidity support are forced to clean up their balance sheets and restructure."

For peripheral banks they say they have already begun to get their balance sheets in order and there is no need for the Spanish regulator to demand diversification away from the LTRO.

"An exit from the LTRO is part of our strategic plan and is not something we need to be told by our banking supervisor," said a treasurer at one of Spain's largest banks.

"Otherwise we are simply delaying a problem and not finding a way to solve it. Deleveraging and increasing retail deposits are the two levers Spanish banks are implementing."

In the wake of the LTRO in mid December, credit indices have also come screeching in since the introduction of first LTRO in the middle of December . The iTraxx Main index has tightened by 65bp to trade at 125bp, while the Crossover index is 250bp tighter at 250bp and the Senior Financials index was at 340 just before the first LTRO and is at 195bp.

Many banks that had been locked out of the market for months have taken advantage of the positive tone in order to return to the wholesale market. Santander this week priced the first senior unsecured Spanish deal outside of the LTRO comfort zone, pricing a EUR1bn five-year at 250bp over mid-swaps. Italian banks have also capitalised on the LTRO to bring senior unsecured issues. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand)