FRANKFURT, April 6 German billionaire Dietmar
Hopp is preparing to put medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann on
the block as he reshuffles his portfolio, three people close to
the matter said.
Hopp's investment firm Dievini has started reaching out to
potential buyers to gauge their interest in an acquisition, they
said.
Hopp, the co-founder of software group SAP, shared
ownership of LTS with Switzerland's Novartis and
German investment firm BWK.
But he bought out the fellow investors in a deal valuing the
company at 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in 2014, after
failing to find a third-party buyer for the business.
Officials at Dievini were not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 0.9384 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Ludwig Burger and Carl O'Donnell;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)