Nov 22 Semiconductor testing company LTX Credence Corp posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and said weak economic conditions would hurt it in the second quarter as well.

In August, the company had said it was expecting a loss on account of delayed purchases from chipmakers, as demand for computers and other devices weakened.

The company expects second-quarter loss of 15-20 cents a share on revenue of $26-$30 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 7 cents a share on revenue of $35.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For August-October, it reported a loss $4.9 million, or 10 cents a share, compared with earnings of $19.7 million, or 39 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items it reported a loss 8 cents a share.

Sales fell 46 percent to $33.75 million.

Analysts on average had expected loss of 7 cents a share on revenue of $37.1 million.

Shares of Milpitas, California-based company closed at $5.80 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)