KKR buys 14.1 pct stake in GFK, Dell stake rises to 10.1 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
BRUSSELS Aug 25 Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) gained EU approval on Thursday for its $9 billion purchase of Lubrizol Corp .
The Lubrizol deal suggests Berkshire is looking to boost its operations outside North America, in contrast to many of its recent acquisitions, which have focused on an expected economic revival in the United States.
The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said its investigation of the deal had not revealed any major concerns.
"The transaction would not raise competition concerns, because of the parties' moderate market shares and the presence of a number of credible competitors in the markets concerned," the Commission said in a statement.
Lubrizol, which makes lubricants for engines, especially large trucks, buses and boats, has seen growing demand for its products as shipping of goods increases around the world.
About 72 percent of the company's revenue came from its petroleum additives business last year, and about 65 percent of sales were from outside North America.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP said on Thursday it would raise its quarterly dividend payout from the end of March by a cent, after posting a nearly fivefold rise in fourth-quarter earnings that came close to most analysts' forecasts.
Feb 9 Although judges shot down Anthem Inc's $54 billion acquisition of Cigna Corp and Aetna Inc's $35 billion takeover of Humana Inc on anti-trust grounds, the rulings left scope for a possible combination of Cigna and Humana, industry insiders said.