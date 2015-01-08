Jan 8 Lucas Bols:

* Announces intention to launch initial public offering and listing on Euronext Amsterdam

* Gross proceeds of sale of new ordinary shares by company are expected to be around 125 million euros ($148 million)

* Company has appointed Kempen & Co and Rabobank as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the IPO ($1 = 0.8461 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)