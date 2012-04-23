* Cites adverse market conditions as reason for withdrawal
* Was planning to offer 8.5 mln shares at $11-$13/shr
April 23 Clean energy company Luca Technologies
has filed with U.S. regulators to withdraw its initial public
offering, citing adverse market conditions.
"The current market, depressed natural gas prices and
ongoing economic instability do not support an environment for
us to complete an IPO," Chief Executive Bob Cavnar said in a
statement.
The company was planning to offer 8.5 million shares in the
IPO at an expected price range of $11 to $13 per share.
The Colorado-based company had filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO of up to $125
million in June last year.
The company was expected to go public on March 30 but had
been postponing it since then.
Luca uses its technology to stimulate micro-organisms
residing in coal, oil, and organic-rich areas, accelerating the
conversion of the fuels into methane, the principal component of
natural gas.
Citigroup, Piper Jaffray and Raymond James were acting as
the lead underwriters for the offering.
The company had applied to list its common stock on the
Nasdaq under the symbol "LUCA."
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)