MILAN Dec 21 Shareholders and creditor
banks of Italian steel maker Lucchini have reached a final
agreement on the restructuring of the group's debt, the company
said on Wednesday.
In a statement Lucchini said the final deal had been reached
on Tuesday but gave no further details.
Lucchini is owned by Russian steel tycoon Alexei Mordashov
and his steel group Severstal.
It has been locked for more than a year in talks to
restructure its 712 million euro debt pile with Italian banks
Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena and French lender BNP Paribas
.
The final debt agreement is expected to ease the way for
Lucchini's shareholders to sell the group.
