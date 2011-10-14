MILAN Oct 14 Shareholders and creditor banks of Italian steel maker Lucchini have reached a preliminary accord to restructure the group's debt, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.

"An outline agreement has been reached," said one source adding that "nothing has been signed yet".

Creditor banks have agreed to accept 100 million euros in partial debt repayment, which is less than the 180 million euros they were earlier expecting, another source said.

Lucchini, owned by Russia's steel tycoon Alexei Mordashov and his steel group Severstal , has been locked for months in debt restructuring talks with Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo , Unicredit , Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and French lender BNP Paribas .

(Reporting by Massimo Gaia)