BRIEF-Performance Sports Group receives court approval of sale of all of its assets
* Performance Sports Group receives court approval of sale of substantially all of its assets to investor group led by Sagard and Fairfax Financial
MILAN Oct 14 Shareholders and creditor banks of Italian steel maker Lucchini have reached a preliminary accord to restructure the group's debt, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.
"An outline agreement has been reached," said one source adding that "nothing has been signed yet".
Creditor banks have agreed to accept 100 million euros in partial debt repayment, which is less than the 180 million euros they were earlier expecting, another source said.
Lucchini, owned by Russia's steel tycoon Alexei Mordashov and his steel group Severstal , has been locked for months in debt restructuring talks with Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo , Unicredit , Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and French lender BNP Paribas .
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia)
* Performance Sports Group receives court approval of sale of substantially all of its assets to investor group led by Sagard and Fairfax Financial
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he planned to sell his shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, likely bringing an end to his troubled relationship with the city.
* DIP HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017, WITH OPTION OF A FURTHER THIRTY-DAY EXTENSION