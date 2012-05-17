MILAN May 17 Management of the Italian
steelmaker Lucchini is in advanced talks with potential buyers
of the indebted group and aims to complete the sale by the end
of this year, Lucchini's Chief Financial Officer Maurizio Ria
said on Thursday.
Lucchini, owned by Russia's Severstal and
Severstal's owner Alexei Mordashov, agreed with shareholders and
creditor banks in December to restructure its 720 million euro
($917.35 million) debt pile in a move paving the way for a sale
of Lucchini to a third party.
"The process (leading to the sale) has started. Contacts
with potential buyers are at an advanced stage. The goal is to
sign a preliminary agreement before or just after the summer and
close the deal by the end of the year, if possible," Ria told a
debt conference.
He did not mention any names of potential buyers.
Italian media has said in the past that Russian steelmakers
Novolipetsk Steel, Evraz, Magnitogorsk Iron &
Steel Works (MMK), Metalinvest as well as India's Tata
Steel and Italy's Acciaierie Venete could be
interested in buying Lucchini.
Ria said the management wanted to sell the whole group while
"we have received many breakup proposals."
After the restructuring, Lucchini's remaining debt amounts
to 600-650 million euros with the final, major tranche of
repayment scheduled for 2017, but any sale is likely to lead to
a new debt restructure, Ria said.
The group, with its strong expertise in making long products
which are used in infrastructure works, could have additional
appeal now as North African countries plan to launch new
infrastructure projects, he said.
Investment bank Rothschild is advising Lucchini on the sale.
Earlier this year, Lucchini has sold some assets, including
its key foundry, Bari Fonderie Meridionali (BFM)
and the group's historical headquarters in Brescia.
($1 = 0.7849 euros)
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia; editing by Keiron Henderson)