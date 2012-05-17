MILAN May 17 Management of the Italian steelmaker Lucchini is in advanced talks with potential buyers of the indebted group and aims to complete the sale by the end of this year, Lucchini's Chief Financial Officer Maurizio Ria said on Thursday.

Lucchini, owned by Russia's Severstal and Severstal's owner Alexei Mordashov, agreed with shareholders and creditor banks in December to restructure its 720 million euro ($917.35 million) debt pile in a move paving the way for a sale of Lucchini to a third party.

"The process (leading to the sale) has started. Contacts with potential buyers are at an advanced stage. The goal is to sign a preliminary agreement before or just after the summer and close the deal by the end of the year, if possible," Ria told a debt conference.

He did not mention any names of potential buyers.

Italian media has said in the past that Russian steelmakers Novolipetsk Steel, Evraz, Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK), Metalinvest as well as India's Tata Steel and Italy's Acciaierie Venete could be interested in buying Lucchini.

Ria said the management wanted to sell the whole group while "we have received many breakup proposals."

After the restructuring, Lucchini's remaining debt amounts to 600-650 million euros with the final, major tranche of repayment scheduled for 2017, but any sale is likely to lead to a new debt restructure, Ria said.

The group, with its strong expertise in making long products which are used in infrastructure works, could have additional appeal now as North African countries plan to launch new infrastructure projects, he said.

Investment bank Rothschild is advising Lucchini on the sale.

Earlier this year, Lucchini has sold some assets, including its key foundry, Bari Fonderie Meridionali (BFM) and the group's historical headquarters in Brescia.

($1 = 0.7849 euros) (Reporting by Massimo Gaia; editing by Keiron Henderson)