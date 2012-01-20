* Europe's steel demand outlook poor, no improvement in
sight
* Raw material costs high, customers liquidity level
low-source
* EU steelmakers cut production on sluggish demand
LONDON, Jan 20 Russian steelmaker
Severstal's Italian affiliate Lucchini is producing
steel at about 65 percent of its capacity, down from 80 percent
a year ago, due to weakening demand, a source at the company
said.
"Things are not looking too good in Europe," the source
said.
"The outlook is pretty negative: raw materials prices are
still too high and clients have no liquidity," the source added.
A Lucchini spokesman could not immediately be reached to
comment on Friday.
Lucchini is among a number of European companies that have
been forced to cut capacity due to sluggish demand and a
deteriorating economic outlook.
The Lucchini group, which included an Italian and a French
business unit, produced about 2.4 million tonnes in 2010.
In 2005, Severstal acquired a majority stake in
the Italian steel producer, previously owned by the Lucchini
family, through recapitalisation.
In 2010 the Russian company sold a majority stake in
Lucchini to Severstal's owner, Russia's second-richest man
Alexei Mordashov, for 1 euro, to facilitate the sale of the
debt-burdened company to a third party.
Last summer Lucchini sold its French business unit,
Ascometal, to U.S.-based Apollo Global Management, a
move that helped to reduce the debt.
Shareholders and creditor banks of the Italian steel maker
reached a final agreement on the restructuring of the group's
debt in December last year. Lucchini had been locked for months
in debt restructuring talks with Italian banks.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Anthony Barker)