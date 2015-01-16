BRIEF-Livehire to raise $12.5m via a placement
To raise $12.5m via a placement of 28.5m ordinary shares at $0.44 per share to sophisticated and institutional investors
Jan 16Lucisano Media Group SpA :
* Said on Thursday that, based on preliminary results, it expects the turnover for full year 2014 up of around 20 pct, compared to year before
* Reported that it has signed, via Italian International Film, an agreement with director Vincenzo Salemme to produce his next film



Signed a publishing agreement with Tokyo-listed Japanese game developer and publisher Colopl, Inc.