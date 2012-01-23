* FLSmidth CEO says bid will not be raised
COPENHAGEN, Jan 23 FLSmidth's
chief executive said the Danish engineering group's A$7.20 per
share bid to acquire Australia-listed company Ludowici
was final and would not be raised.
CEO Jorgen Huno Rasmussen told Reuters on Monday the group
would finance the deal with its own funds and existing bank
credit facilities and said he saw it as "most likely" that the
bid would be accepted by Ludowici shareholders.
"We believe the offer is so attractive that the shareholders
will accept the offer," Rasmussen told Reuters.
He answered with a "no" when asked if he would consider
raising the bid.
Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen said the deal would be good
for FLSmidth but that the price was high.
"The price level is not very attractive and should not be
raised much from the current level," Pedersen said. "The price
is the only negative."
"The acquisition will strengthen FLSmidth's position
significantly in the coal market," he added.
FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and machinery
to the global cement and mining industries, earlier on Monday
announced it had made the offer with an enterprise value of
A$267 million ($279.14 million).
The offer price represented a premium of 106 percent over
Ludowici's share price before the offer was announced, the group
said in a statement.
"We have some funds but not enough, so we will draw on the
credit facilities which we have already secured for exactly this
purpose," Rasmussen said.
FLSmidth said in the statement that Ludowici's board had
agreed to recommend the offer to its shareholders on condition
that there was no superior offer and that an independent expert
found that the deal was in shareholders' best interest.
The offer is subject to a number of conditions, including
satisfactory completion of due diligence, execution of a final
agreement, absence of significant negative events, and all
necessary regulatory approvals, FLSmidth said.
Ludowici is the world's leading provider of coal centrifuges,
vibrating screens and complementary wear resistant products and
services for the minerals industries, FLSmidth said in a
statement.
Acquiring the Brisbane-based company would enable FLSmidth to
complement its coal processing technology and improve its copper
and iron ore offerings with leading technologies and brands, the
Danish company said.
($1 = 0.9565 Australian dollars)
