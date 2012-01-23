* FLSmidth CEO says bid will not be raised

* Believes shareholders will accept the bid

* Analyst says price is high (Adds CEO, analyst quotes, details, background)

COPENHAGEN, Jan 23 FLSmidth's chief executive said the Danish engineering group's A$7.20 per share bid to acquire Australia-listed company Ludowici was final and would not be raised.

CEO Jorgen Huno Rasmussen told Reuters on Monday the group would finance the deal with its own funds and existing bank credit facilities and said he saw it as "most likely" that the bid would be accepted by Ludowici shareholders.

"We believe the offer is so attractive that the shareholders will accept the offer," Rasmussen told Reuters.

He answered with a "no" when asked if he would consider raising the bid.

Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen said the deal would be good for FLSmidth but that the price was high.

"The price level is not very attractive and should not be raised much from the current level," Pedersen said. "The price is the only negative."

"The acquisition will strengthen FLSmidth's position significantly in the coal market," he added.

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and machinery to the global cement and mining industries, earlier on Monday announced it had made the offer with an enterprise value of A$267 million ($279.14 million).

The offer price represented a premium of 106 percent over Ludowici's share price before the offer was announced, the group said in a statement.

"We have some funds but not enough, so we will draw on the credit facilities which we have already secured for exactly this purpose," Rasmussen said.

FLSmidth said in the statement that Ludowici's board had agreed to recommend the offer to its shareholders on condition that there was no superior offer and that an independent expert found that the deal was in shareholders' best interest.

The offer is subject to a number of conditions, including satisfactory completion of due diligence, execution of a final agreement, absence of significant negative events, and all necessary regulatory approvals, FLSmidth said.

Ludowici is the world's leading provider of coal centrifuges, vibrating screens and complementary wear resistant products and services for the minerals industries, FLSmidth said in a statement.

Acquiring the Brisbane-based company would enable FLSmidth to complement its coal processing technology and improve its copper and iron ore offerings with leading technologies and brands, the Danish company said. ($1 = 0.9565 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, Shida Chayesteh and Mette Fraende; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Hans-Juergen Peters)