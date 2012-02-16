COPENHAGEN Feb 16 Danish engineering company FLSmidth raised its offer to acquire Australian mining equipment firm Ludowici to A$10 per share on Thursday, exceeding a rival A$7.92 bid from British Weir Group Plc.

FLSmidth said its new offer, up from its initial bid on Jan. 23 of A$7.20 per share, corresponded to an enterprise value of about A$358 million on cash and debt free basis.

FLSmidth said Ludowici's board had unanimously decided to recommend the new offer to its shareholders, subject to an implementation agreement becoming binding and provided there is no superior proposal and an independent expert concludes that the scheme is in the best interests of the shareholders.

"The price offered represents a premium of 186 percent over the share price on Jan. 18 of A$3.50 and equals an implicit EV/EBITDA multiple in 2011 of 12.8x, based on FLSmidth's expectation of proforma 2011 EBITDA of A$28 million," the Danish company said in a statement. (Reporting by John Acher)