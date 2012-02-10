COPENHAGEN Feb 10 Danish engineering group FLSmidth declined to say on Friday whether it would raise its bid for Australian takeover target Ludowici after the UK-based Weir Group PLC launched a higher rival offer.

Weir said its indicative offer price of A$7.92 per Ludowici share corresponded to an enterprise value of about A$294 million for Ludowici.

On Jan. 23, FLSmidth offered to pay A$7.20 per share for Australian mining equipment supplier Ludowici, which it said corresponded to an enterprise value of about A$267 million.

"We will continue our due diligence and finish it and then we will contemplate the situation," FLSmidth's spokesman Jesper Larsen said.

He declined to give any further indication of whether FLSmidth would make a higher bid.

Jensen said that under FLSmidth's agreement with Ludowici, it has priority as a buyer as long as it matches any higher bid that emerges. (Reporting by Teis Jensen)