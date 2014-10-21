(Corrects fifth bullet point to say that the company expects earnings similar to previous year and not EBT. Company corrected its own statement.)

Oct 21 Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck Textilhaus Feldmeier AG :

* Says records improved earnings and 1.1pct gain in sales for first nine months of 2014

* Says 9-month EBIT was 4.7 million euros (previous year: 5.4 million euros)

* Says 9-month EBT reached 3.8 million euros (previous year: 4.1 million euros)

* Says 9-month earnings after taxes rose, partially due to tax situation optimizations, and amounted to 2.9 million euros (previous year: 2.7 million euros)

* Says expects FY sales growth on group level in lower one-figure percentage range and earnings similar to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: