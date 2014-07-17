July 17 Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck Textilhaus Feldmeier AG : * Says generates 2.2% gain in sales in 1st half of 2014 * Says H1 gross profits EUR 18.3 million (previous year: EUR 18.5 MLN) * Says H1 operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR 2.2 million (previous year:

EUR 3.0 million) * Says H1 earnings after taxes rose from EUR 1.3 million in the previous year

to EUR 1.4 million * Says in 1st six months of 2014, generated gross sales of EUR 44.8 million at

group level * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage