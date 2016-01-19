HONG KONG Jan 19 A planned initial public offering for Chinese online lending platform Lufax, backed by Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd , may take place in the second half of 2016 at the earliest, its chairman said on Tuesday.

Timing details have yet to be decided, however, and the IPO may also take place in 2017, Lufax Chairman Gregory Gibb told reporters on the sidelines of the Asian Financial Forum conference. The IPO could be worth as much as $5 billion, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Gibb said he does not expect volatility in equity markets to affect valuations for Chinese financial technology companies because of the scale of expected future growth in the sector. Lufax plans to use funds from a $1.2 billion funding round it unveiled on Monday to increase its user base, adding both investors and borrowers to the lending platform.

