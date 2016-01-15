Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HONG KONG Jan 15 Chinese online lending platform Lufax, backed by the country's second largest insurer Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd , has invited banks to pitch for its planned initial public offering in Hong Kong worth up to $5 billion, IFR reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the deal.
Banks have until Jan. 18 to submit their pitches, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Lufax didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on its IPO plans. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
