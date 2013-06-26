BRIEF-Point Loma Resources Ltd announces closing of the acquisition of oil & gas assets
Point Loma Resources Ltd announces closing of the acquisition of oil & gas assets
June 26 Oilfield pump maker Lufkin Industries said on Wednesday a special committee probe did not reveal any breach of fiduciary duties by its board on GE's takeover deal as alleged by two of its shareholders.
General Electric won U.S. antitrust approval in May to buy Lufkin in a $2.98 billion deal that will allow GE to sharply increase its presence in the fast-growing market to extract oil and natural gas from shale.
Lufkin's board said it would not pursue the allegations after reviewing the committee's presentation. ()
The company's shares closed at $88.46 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. GE's shares closed at $23.25 on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 1 BP agreed on Wednesday to buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp's biomethane business for $155 million, expanding its huge gas supply portfolio in the United States and showing its shift to less carbon-intensive projects.
* BP and Clean Energy partner to expand U.S. Renewable natural gas transportation fueling capabilities