Sept 6 Oilfield services company Lufkin Industries Inc said it will buy nearly all the assets of Quinn's Oilfield Supply Ltd and some affiliates for $303 million in cash to expand its product portfolio in artificial lift systems.

Artificial lift refers to the use of external means to increase the flow of liquids, such as crude oil or water, from a production well.

Lufkin, which sells oilfield pumping units, said the acquisition is expected to add to its earnings in 2012.

Texas-based Lufkin expects the deal to close before the end of 2011.

Lufkin shares closed at $58.83 on Friday on Nasdaq.