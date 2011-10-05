* Sees Q3 EPS $0.55-$0.60, Q3 rev $225-235 mln

* Sees Q4 EPS $0.70-$0.80, Q4 rev $240-$260 mln

* Shares fall 16 pct (Follows alerts)

Oct 5 Lufkin Industries forecast third and fourth quarter results below market expectations as materials shortages in its U.S. factories hurt revenue at its oilfield segment and labor unrest in Argentina weighs on shipments.

The weak outlook sent the oilfield pumping products supplier's shares sliding nearly 16 percent to $44.01 in early trade on Wednesday.

The company, which also sells power transmission products, expects third-quarter profit of 55-60 cents a share on revenue of $225-235 million. Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 77 cents a share on revenue of $242.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Texas-based company said third-quarter profit was also hurt by charges related to its recent acquisitions of Quinn Oilfield Supply and Pentagon Optimization Services.

It forecast fourth quarter results below expectations saying the volatility in oil prices is causing it to be more cautious in its outlook. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)