* Q3 adj shr $0.59 vs est $0.58
* Q3 rev up 35 pct
* Shares down 7 pct
(Rewrites first paragraph, adds comments, updates share
movement)
Oct 19 Lufkin Industries Inc failed to
raise its weak fourth-quarter profit outlook despite beating
profit estimates for the first time in four quarters, sending
its shares down 7 percent.
The company, which sells and services oilfield
pumping units and power transmission products, backed its
fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecast of 70-80 cents a
share and $240-$260 million, respectively.
"We remain confident about the longer-term outlook for our
market, but recognize that (oil) volatility may lead to
short-term fluctuations," Chief Executive John Glick said on a
conference call.
U.S. crude CLc1 dipped 17 percent during July-September.
The company also said on the conference call that issues
that impacted Argentina in the past two quarters continue to be
unpredictable.
Earlier this month, the company had said material shortages
in its U.S. factories and labor unrest in Argentina would hurt
its July-September profit.
For the third quarter, Lufkin reported a profit of $14.4
million, or 47 cents a share, compared with $12.6 million, or 42
cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 59 cents a
share. Revenue rose 35 percent to $231.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected the Texas-based company to
report a profit of 58 cents a share, on revenue of $232.8
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We have largely addressed the materials supply challenges
we faced in the third quarter," Glick said in a statement.
Shares of the company were trading down 5 percent at $49.62
on Wednesday morning on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury and Swetha Gopinath in
Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)