* Q3 adj shr $0.59 vs est $0.58

* Q3 rev up 35 pct

* Shares down 7 pct (Rewrites first paragraph, adds comments, updates share movement)

Oct 19 Lufkin Industries Inc failed to raise its weak fourth-quarter profit outlook despite beating profit estimates for the first time in four quarters, sending its shares down 7 percent.

The company, which sells and services oilfield pumping units and power transmission products, backed its fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecast of 70-80 cents a share and $240-$260 million, respectively.

"We remain confident about the longer-term outlook for our market, but recognize that (oil) volatility may lead to short-term fluctuations," Chief Executive John Glick said on a conference call.

U.S. crude CLc1 dipped 17 percent during July-September.

The company also said on the conference call that issues that impacted Argentina in the past two quarters continue to be unpredictable.

Earlier this month, the company had said material shortages in its U.S. factories and labor unrest in Argentina would hurt its July-September profit.

For the third quarter, Lufkin reported a profit of $14.4 million, or 47 cents a share, compared with $12.6 million, or 42 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 59 cents a share. Revenue rose 35 percent to $231.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected the Texas-based company to report a profit of 58 cents a share, on revenue of $232.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We have largely addressed the materials supply challenges we faced in the third quarter," Glick said in a statement.

Shares of the company were trading down 5 percent at $49.62 on Wednesday morning on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)