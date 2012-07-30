* Cuts FY EPS view to $3.00-$3.20, from $3.75-$4.05
* Trims FY rev view to $1.25-$1.27 bln, from $1.25-$1.30 bln
* Q2 adj. EPS $0.66 vs est. $0.82
* Q2 rev $305.6 mln vs est. $307.7 mln
* Shares fall as much as 20 pct
(Adds conference call details; updates share movement)
July 30 Oilfield services provider Lufkin
Industries Inc sharply cut its earnings forecast for
the year as labor unrest continues to disrupt its manufacturing
operations in Argentina, driving its shares down as much as 20
percent.
The company, which runs an oilfield equipment manufacturing
plant in the city of Comodoro Rivadavia in Argentina, has been
hit by shipment delays over the last year as pay-related labor
strikes become more prevalent in the South American country.
"Argentina will continue to be an area of risk so long as
the labor unrest and political uncertainty loom around the oil
and gas industry in that country," Chief Executive John "Jay"
Glick said in a statement.
The "current operational challenges" in Argentina have
impacted customers' ability to accept deliveries, he said.
Argentina, which in April nationalized Spanish-controlled
oil company YPF SA, has an energy investment plan that
intends to tighten control over private companies. Petrobras
, Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Plc
are some top energy companies operating there.
Labor disruptions hurt production in Argentina and a newly
negotiated labor contract led to higher costs in the region, a
company executive said on a conference call with analysts.
"We made significant headway managing the issues under our
control in Argentina. The situation with the oil and gas sector
will remain very uncertain for the foreseeable future," another
executive said on the call.
Until natural gas prices strengthen to support higher
development work, the company would continue to be impacted by
weak demand in North America, he said.
Several oilfield services companies have been hit by
disruptions caused due to the industry-wide shift to lucrative
oil drilling from natural gas drilling, prompted by decade-low
prices for the fuel.
Lufkin shares, which have fallen more than a quarter in the
last year, were down 20 percent at $47.37 in afternoon trade on
Monday on the Nasdaq. They touched a month-low of $47.14 earlier
in the session. More than 2.0 million shares changed hands by
1300 ET, nearly 4 times their 10-day average volume.
Lufkin, which sells and services oilfield pumping units and
power transmission products, slashed its full-year earnings
expectation to a range of $3.00 to $3.20 per share, from $3.75
to $4.05 per share it forecast earlier.
The company trimmed its full-year revenue forecast to
between $1.25 billion and $1.27 billion from $1.25 billion to
$1.30 billion.
Third-quarter earnings are expected to be between 70 cents
and 80 cents per share, on revenue of between $330 million and
$340 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.09 per
share and revenue of $341.21 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lufkin's second-quarter net income rose more than 4 percent
to $19.3 million, or 57 cents per share.
Adjusted earnings of 66 cents per share fell short of
estimate of 82 cents.
Revenue rose 35 percent to $305.6 million but was below
analysts expectations of $307.7 million.
(Reporting By Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian and Sriraj Kalluvila)