BUCHAREST, June 11 Texas-based oilfield pump
maker Lufkin Industries Inc finalised its 130 million
euros investment in a Romanian oil equipment plant, business
paper Ziarul Financiar said on Tuesday.
It said the plant, located in the city of Ploiesti, 60 km
(38 miles) north of capital Bucharest, will also produce power
transport equipment and will export 80 percent of its output.
Lufkin's pumps, also known as artificial lift products, are
commonly seen seesawing back and forth on top of energy wells to
pull oil and natural gas to the surface.
Lufkin, named for its hometown in Texas, was founded in 1902
to make railroad equipment. The company expanded into oil pumps
in 1925 and stayed private until launching an initial public
offering in 1990.
General Electric Co has won U.S. antitrust approval
to buy Lufkin in a $2.98 billion deal.