* Lufkin to buy Zenith for $127 mln

* Sees deal deal adding to earnings in 2013

Feb 27 Lufkin Industries Inc said it will acquire UK's Zenith Oilfield Technology Ltd for about $127 million in cash, to add real-time monitoring and data analysis to the company's well automation business.

Lufkin, which sells and services oilfield pumping units and power transmission products, expects the deal to add to its earnings in 2013.

Aberdeen, Scotland-based Zenith, which provides oil well data to drillers and designs downhole completion equipment, expects revenue of about $41 million and EBITDA of $10 million for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2012.

The acquisition, expected to be completed by Wednesday, will be initially funded from Lufkin's existing bank facilities, which will be raised by about $25 million, the company said.

Barclays Capital served as financial adviser to Lufkin and Simmons & Company International advised Zenith.

Shares of Lufkin closed down 2 percent at $83.20 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)