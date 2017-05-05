HAMBURG, Germany May 5 Lufthansa has
held talks with Abu Dhabi about the future of loss-making Air
Berlin, its chief executive said on Friday, but debt,
costs and anti-trust issues remain obstacles to taking over the
rest of its smaller rival.
Air Berlin, 29 percent owned by Abu Dhabi state-owned
carrier Etihad, already leases 38 planes and crews to Lufthansa.
"The debt problem can only be resolved by the government of
Abu Dhabi," Carsten Spohr told journalists on the sidelines of
the group's annual shareholder meeting.
Spohr earlier this week travelled to Abu Dhabi as part of a
business delegation accompanying German chancellor Angela
Merkel.
He also said he was optimistic for bookings for the coming
months, echoing comments from rival Air France-KLM
this week.
Earlier on Friday, IAG, the owner of British
Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, posted record first-
quarter operating profit, and said a turnaround in pricing was
happening faster than expected.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Georgina Prodhan)