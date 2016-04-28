HAMBURG, April 28 Europe's airline industry
needs more consolidation, Lufthansa Chief Executive
Carsten Spohr said on Thursday at the carrier's annual
shareholder meeting.
"Consolidation is a part of what needs to happen in Europe
in order to make the sector more competitive when compared to
the United States and Asian," Carsten Spohr said, adding that
Lufthansa wanted to take part in consolidation and not be a
bystander.
Lufthansa said late Wednesday it was looking at ways to
bring part-owned Brussels Airlines into its Eurowings low-cost
platform, although is taking more time to decide following the
Brussels attacks.
