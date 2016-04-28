HAMBURG, April 28 Europe's airline industry needs more consolidation, Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Thursday at the carrier's annual shareholder meeting.

"Consolidation is a part of what needs to happen in Europe in order to make the sector more competitive when compared to the United States and Asian," Carsten Spohr said, adding that Lufthansa wanted to take part in consolidation and not be a bystander.

Lufthansa said late Wednesday it was looking at ways to bring part-owned Brussels Airlines into its Eurowings low-cost platform, although is taking more time to decide following the Brussels attacks.

