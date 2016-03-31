BERLIN, March 31 Lufthansa has accepted delivery of its second Airbus A320neo, it said on Thursday, after previously delaying taking possession of the plane due to engine issues.

Lufthansa stepped in as the first operator of the A320neo after it was found that the Geared Turbofan engines made by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, need longer than usual to start under some circumstances.

Lufthansa had therefore been restricted to operating its first A320neo on routes within Germany, where it has a large base of engineers, and had said earlier this month it was not ready to start using the second.

The German carrier's second A320neo will be based in Frankfurt and operate its first commercial flight on Friday, to the German city of Duesseldorf. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)