FRANKFURT, June 14 German carrier Deutsche
Lufthansa said it may yet demand compensation from
European planemaker Airbus for wing cracks on the A380
superjumbo, while denying a report that it had already done so.
"We are of course in talks with Airbus over the whole issue
of hairline cracks. But so far it is not even clear when and how
we will handle the modifications," a spokesman for Lufthansa
said on Thursday.
"But we told Airbus that if additional costs arise we will
have to talk about everything further."
German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung earlier reported Lufthansa
and Dubai-based Emirates Airlines were seeking
compensation from Airbus for the cracks.
European air safety regulators this year ordered checks for
A380 wing cracks in the entire superjumbo fleet after engineers
found cracks in almost all planes inspected.
Affected A380s will be out of service for several weeks when
they undergo permanent repairs to address the cracks, according
to Airbus, and Emirates has said it plans to seek compensation.
Airbus has said repairs will be made under warranty without
further adjustments for disruption or the idling of A380s, worth
$390 million at list prices.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Hulmes)