FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Lufthansa Cargo and
All Nippon Airways will launch a freight services joint
venture between Europe and Japan to reduce costs in a tough
cargo market, after gaining antitrust approval in Japan.
The airlines will cooperate on network planning, pricing,
sales and handling by the end of this year in the first such
cargo venture between two major global airlines, the companies
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Cargo airlines have come under pressure as fast-growing
passenger carriers such as Emirates and Turkish
Airlines use larger planes on more routes, allowing
them to transport more cargo in the holds.
Lufthansa Cargo, the freight arm of the German airline, said
earlier this year it was hoping to agree a first partnership
deal in 2014, with a second to follow in 2015.
Lufthansa Group Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said in July
the carrier was in talks with United Continental Holdings
about working more closely on cargo operations.
Lufthansa and United already cooperate on passenger routes,
Airlines body IATA said on Tuesday that cargo volumes in
Europe were stuttering in comparison with elsewhere in the world
as the crisis in Ukraine and Russia weighed on the region's
economies.
Air France and British Airways have
scaled back the size of their cargo operations.
Lufthansa Cargo has lowered its profit aim for the year and
also postponed a decision on whether to exercise an option for
five more 777F freight planes.
Shares in Lufthansa were up 2.6 percent at 0822 GMT, among
the top gainers on the Dax index of German leading
shares, while ANA closed up 1 percent.
Lufthansa and ANA already have a revenue-sharing agreement
on passenger flights.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by David Clarke)