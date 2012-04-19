VIENNA, April 19 Loss-making Deutsche Lufthansa AG unit Austrian Airlines (AUA) aims to save 45 million euros ($59 million) a year by shifting the contracts of pilots and flight attendants to a lower-cost sister company, a source close to the matter said.

AUA's supervisory board was meeting on Thursday to approve outsourcing the on-board staff contracts to regional carrier Tyrolean Airways, after negotiations with labour representatives failed to come up with an agreement on cost cuts.

AUA, which has become a major drag on the German group, declined to comment on the number.

Around 2,000 staff would be affected by the move, which would take place as early as July. Contracts for ground staff would not be affected.

Pilots have refused to give up packages - including annual pay rises of up to 7 percent and attractive pensions - that the company has said it could no longer afford. Pay would no longer rise automatically at Tyrolean.

Lufthansa will inject as much as 140 million euros of fresh equity into AUA as it seeks to restructure the loss-making unit, the group's chief executive said last month, calling the situation "critical".

AUA made a 2011 operating loss of 62 million euros as it struggled with unrest in the Middle East, the Fukushima disaster in Japan, soaring fuel prices and the European debt crisis.

Lufthansa has said the unit's results should improve this year but were unlikely to break even. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)