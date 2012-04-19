VIENNA, April 19 Loss-making Deutsche Lufthansa
AG unit Austrian Airlines (AUA) aims to save 45
million euros ($59 million) a year by shifting the contracts of
pilots and flight attendants to a lower-cost sister company, a
source close to the matter said.
AUA's supervisory board was meeting on Thursday to approve
outsourcing the on-board staff contracts to regional carrier
Tyrolean Airways, after negotiations with labour representatives
failed to come up with an agreement on cost cuts.
AUA, which has become a major drag on the German group,
declined to comment on the number.
Around 2,000 staff would be affected by the move, which
would take place as early as July. Contracts for ground staff
would not be affected.
Pilots have refused to give up packages - including annual
pay rises of up to 7 percent and attractive pensions - that the
company has said it could no longer afford. Pay would no longer
rise automatically at Tyrolean.
Lufthansa will inject as much as 140 million euros of fresh
equity into AUA as it seeks to restructure the loss-making unit,
the group's chief executive said last month, calling the
situation "critical".
AUA made a 2011 operating loss of 62 million euros as it
struggled with unrest in the Middle East, the Fukushima disaster
in Japan, soaring fuel prices and the European debt crisis.
Lufthansa has said the unit's results should improve this
year but were unlikely to break even.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
