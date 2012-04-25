* Tentative deal still needs rank-and-file approval
* Annual savings target still 45 million euros
* Accord would end wrangling with labour over cost cuts
VIENNA, April 25 Deutsche Lufthansa
unit Austrian Airlines (AUA) has struck a tentative accord with
pilots and flight attendants that could head off AUA's plans to
shift their contracts to a sister company with less generous
terms, the carrier said.
An AUA spokesman said the deal, whose details he declined to
discuss, would maintain the company's goal to save 45 million
euros ($59.4 million) on annual costs for on-board staff.
The agreement, which still must be ratified by staff, would
end months of wrangling over AUA's drive to slash costs by up to
260 million euros and return to profit.
The original plan to shift staff to Tyrolean Airways had set
the stage for a legal battle with representatives of the 600
pilots and 1,500 flight attendants affected by the move, which
would have taken place as early as July.
