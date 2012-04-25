* Tentative deal still needs rank-and-file approval

* Annual savings target still 45 million euros

* Accord would end wrangling with labour over cost cuts (Recasts with company comment)

VIENNA, April 25 Deutsche Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines (AUA) has struck a tentative accord with pilots and flight attendants that could head off AUA's plans to shift their contracts to a sister company with less generous terms, the carrier said.

An AUA spokesman said the deal, whose details he declined to discuss, would maintain the company's goal to save 45 million euros ($59.4 million) on annual costs for on-board staff.

The agreement, which still must be ratified by staff, would end months of wrangling over AUA's drive to slash costs by up to 260 million euros and return to profit.

The original plan to shift staff to Tyrolean Airways had set the stage for a legal battle with representatives of the 600 pilots and 1,500 flight attendants affected by the move, which would have taken place as early as July.

($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter and Elaine Hardcastle)